Apple releases iOS 14.2.1 update to fix messaging and lock screen bugs
Two weeks after releasing iOS 14.2 to the public, Apple’s got another update ready to roll.
iOS 14.2.1 can now be downloaded by selecting Settings > General > Software Update on your device. This is a smaller update that’s focused on fixing bugs, such as an issue that could cause some MMS messages to not be delivered to the recipient.
Apple’s full changelog for iOS 14.2.1 looks like this:
iOS 14.2.1 addresses the following issues for your iPhone:
- Some MMS messages may not be received
- Made for iPhone hearing devices could have sound quality issues when listening to audio from iPhone
- Lock Screen could become unresponsive on iPhone 12 mini
Bugs that cause you to not receive messages or make your lock screen unresponsive would be pretty annoying, so it’s good to see these bugs getting patched with this new iOS 14.2.1 update.