Apple releases iOS 14.2 update with new emoji, new wallpapers, and more

iPhone owners, you’ve got a new update coming your way.

iOS 14.2 is now available for the iPhone, while iPad owners can grab an update to iPadOS 14.2. Whichever device you’ve got, you can get your update now by launching your Settings app and tapping on “General” followed by “Software update”.

There are some significant new features included with the update to iOS 14.2. One that’ll excite a lot of people is the addition of more than 100 new emoji, including bubble tea, a pinched fingers gesture, a transgender flag, a ninja, a boomerang, and a tamale.

The update also brings a new way to identify music that’s currently playing. The Shazam Music Recognition feature is a button that you can tap in control center to ID the song that’s now playing, including music that’s currently playing on your phone itself.

iOS 14.2 brings eight new wallpapers that are available in both light and dark versions, a new Now Playing widget in Control Center that’ll suggest recently played albums if you don’t currently have anything playing, and a Magnifier feature for the iPhone 12 Pro and Pro Max that’ll use LiDAR to detect nearby people and report their distance. Apple is also rolling out optimized AirPods battery charging that’ll slow the rate of battery aging by reducing the amount of time that your AirPods spend fully charged.

Also rolling out today is an update to watchOS 7.1 for the Apple Watch. This upgrade isn’t quite as big as iOS 14.2, but it does add the ability to be notified when your headphone audio level is so loud that it could impact your hearing. It also fixes a bug that prevented some people from unlocking their Mac using their Apple Watch.

Getting back to iOS 14.2, below is the full changelog that you can peruse while you’re waiting for the update to install on your device.

iOS 14.2 includes the following improvements for your iPhone:

Over 100 new emoji, including animals, food, faces, household objects, musical instruments, gender-inclusive emoji, and more

Eight new wallpapers in both light and dark mode versions

Magnifier can detect people nearby, and report their distance using the LiDAR sensor included in iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max

Support for iPhone 12 Leather Sleeve with MagSafe

Optimized battery charging for AirPods to slow the rate of battery aging by reducing the time your AirPods spends fully charged

Headphone audio level notifications to alert you when audio level could impact your hearing

New AirPlay controls to stream entertainment throughout your home

Intercom support with HomePod and HomePod mini using iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch, AirPods, and CarPlay

Ability to connect HomePod to Apple TV 4K for stereo, surround sound, and Dolby Atmos audio

Option to provide statistics about Exposure Notifications, without identifying you, to participating Public Health Authorities

This release also fixes the following issues: