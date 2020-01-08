T-Mobile Tuesdays will include free Whopper, gas for a year grand prize next week
The Whopper is returning to T-Mobile Tuesdays next week.
Next Tuesday, T-Mo customers can score a free Whopper from Burger King. Once you get your discount code through the T-Mobile Tuesdays app (Android, iOS), you’ll need to redeem it in the Burger King app (Android, iOS) to apply your discount and then order your free burger.
Also coming next week is a deal that’ll get you a BarkBox for $15. Normally priced at $22 per box, BarkBox is a subscription box service that delivers treats and toys for your dog.
Rounding out next Tuesday’s deals is up to 40% off hotels at Booking.com, reserved tickets through Live Nation, and $0.10 off per gallon of gas at Shell. You’ll also be able to choose one of the following three items from Taco Bell: Chips and Nacho Cheese Sauce, a Medium Soft Drink, or a Crunchy Taco Supreme.
Next week’s grand prize is free gas for a year. Five grand prize winners will each receive a $2,000 gift card from Shell plus a check for $857 to cover taxes or other expenses. Ten first prize winners will each get a $250 Shell gift card, and 20 second prize winners will each get a $100 Shell gift card.
Source: T-Mobile Tuesdays