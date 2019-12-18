T-Mobile Tuesdays to offer $5 off a movie ticket, free Taco Bell, and more next week
Did you grab your free Whopper yesterday? Good, because now it’s time to find out what offers T-Mobile has planned for customers next Tuesday.
On Tuesday, December 24th, T-Mobile customers can get $5 off a movie ticket plus no ticketing fees from Atom Tickets. Also coming next Tuesday is $25 off your purchase at Shutterfly and $40 off an experience gift box from Tinggly.
T-Mo customers can get $0.10 off per gallon of gas at Shell next week as well as up to 40% off hotels from Booking.com and one of the following three items from Taco Bell for free: Chips with Nacho Cheese Sauce, a Crunchy Taco Supreme, or a Mountain Dew Baja Blast.
There is no sweepstakes planned for next week.
Source: T-Mobile Tuesdays