T-Mobile Names Jessica Uhl as Its Next CFO, Replacing Peter Osvaldik in 2027

T-Mobile just announced who’s taking over as Chief Financial Officer once current CFO Peter Osvaldik steps back, and it’s giving the transition a long runway rather than a quick swap.

According to T-Mobile, Jessica Uhl joins the company as CFO Designate starting mid-September, working alongside Osvaldik through an extended handoff period before officially becoming CFO in February 2027. Osvaldik will then move into a Strategic Advisor role until his contract wraps and he retires on July 1, 2027.

Uhl’s resume is heavy on big-company finance: she spent years as CFO of Shell, running financial strategy and investor relations across a business operating in more than 70 countries, and most recently served as President of GE Vernova, where she oversaw corporate development and the company’s generative AI program.

CEO Srini Gopalan called the hire the result of “a thorough search process,” praising Uhl’s capital allocation chops and growth mindset as a fit for what he’s calling T-Mobile’s “next era.” He was equally complimentary toward Osvaldik, who’s been with T-Mobile since 2016 and CFO since 2020, crediting him with “disciplined financial stewardship” and noting Osvaldik had already extended his own contract once specifically to help smooth Gopalan’s move into the CEO chair.

T-Mobile also reaffirmed its 2026 financial guidance alongside the announcement and said its capital return program and long-term financial framework aren’t changing, so this looks like a planned succession rather than a sign of anything shifting in the near-term numbers.

Source: T-Mobile