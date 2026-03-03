T-Mobile’s New iPhone 17e Deal: Free Phone on Us Plus Travel Perks

T-Mobile is making a big push to get the new iPhone 17e into customers’ hands, announcing a series of deals that start with the phone itself being completely free for qualified buyers. According to T-Mobile’s announcement, the carrier is offering the iPhone 17e “on Us” through various plans and trade-in scenarios, alongside deals on the new iPad Air.

The headline offer sounds too good to be true, but here’s what you’re actually looking at: if you trade in an eligible older device and sign up for one of T-Mobile’s higher-tier plans like Experience More or Go5G Plus, you can get the iPhone 17e completely free. For those already on T-Mobile’s service, adding a new line and trading in a device gets you the same deal.

What makes this worth attention is what comes bundled with it. As reported by T-Mobile, the iPhone 17e starts at $599 with 256GB of storage, which is double what Apple’s previous budget iPhone offered. But the real value comes from what T-Mobile is throwing in. You get Netflix and Hulu included with your plan, Apple TV for just $3 a month, access to streaming in over 215 countries when you travel, and a free year of DoorDash Plus. There’s also T-Mobile Tuesdays with weekly deals and priority access to concert and festival tickets.

The iPhone 17e itself features Apple’s A19 chip for speedy performance, a 48-megapixel camera that can take sharp 4K video, and MagSafe for wireless charging. The 6.1-inch screen has better scratch resistance thanks to a tougher coating, and the phone comes with Apple’s satellite features so you can call for help or send messages even when you’re completely out of regular cell service.

T-Mobile is backing all this with a 5-year price guarantee, meaning the base cost of your monthly plan won’t increase during that period. That’s worth noting if you’re concerned about costs creeping up over time. The company points out that families have saved over $3,700 compared to competitors over the past five years just from lower monthly bills.

If you’re switching to T-Mobile from another carrier, you don’t even need a trade-in—you can save up to $630 off the iPhone 17e just by bringing your phone number over. Metro by T-Mobile, which operates on the same network but with cheaper plans, is offering $250 off if you switch.

Pre-orders start March 4 and phones ship March 11. Whether this deal beats what you’d get elsewhere depends on how many of the included perks you’d actually use, but for people who stream a lot and want a budget-friendly iPhone, it’s worth comparing to other carriers’ offers.