T-Mobile’s Network Hits Historic High as Company Reports Biggest Customer Wins Ever

T-Mobile just announced some of the biggest numbers in the company’s history. The wireless carrier reported record customer growth for 2025, adding more new customers than any other major carrier managed to attract.

According to T-Mobile’s official earnings report released on February 11, 2026, the company added 7.8 million postpaid customers throughout 2025—the most it has ever added in a single year. During the fourth quarter alone, the carrier brought on 2.4 million of these customers. For context, postpaid customers are the most valuable type for any wireless company since they’re locked into contracts.

The numbers tell a bigger story than just growth. T-Mobile’s service revenues hit $71.3 billion for the entire year, and the company made $11 billion in profit. The carrier’s network spending also increased significantly, with capital investments jumping to $10 billion in 2025 as it continued building out its 5G infrastructure.

What’s driving all these new customers? T-Mobile’s leadership points to three main things: its network quality, competitive pricing, and customer experience improvements. The company has been aggressively marketing itself as the consumer-friendly alternative to AT&T and Verizon, and customers seem to be responding.

Perhaps most impressively, T-Mobile just won its first-ever top network quality award from J.D. Power. In the 2026 study, customers rated the company’s network as the best in five out of six U.S. regions—a historic achievement that breaks a 35-year streak where competitors held the top spot. T-Mobile had previously topped the rankings in only two regions, making this milestone a major validation of its network investments.

The company also swept competitive network studies from two other major testing firms. Opensignal awarded T-Mobile top marks in all five of its overall network experience categories, while Ookla’s Speedtest report ranked T-Mobile’s network as the fastest in the country. These aren’t just marketing wins—they’re based on real-world testing of millions of devices and billions of data points.

For customers thinking about switching carriers, T-Mobile’s aggressive growth strategy means it’s likely to keep pushing new deals and offers throughout 2026. The company has already signaled confidence in its future with strong guidance for the coming year, projecting to add between 900,000 and 1 million new account additions.

T-Mobile also launched a new feature that shows where innovation is heading: real-time translation during phone calls. The technology, announced alongside the earnings report, represents the kind of service differentiation the company is betting will keep customers satisfied.

All of this matters for the broader wireless industry. T-Mobile’s success is forcing AT&T and Verizon to compete harder and offer better deals. For regular consumers, that competition is usually good news.