T-Mobile Links Employee Performance to Credit Card Signups

T-Mobile is ramping up efforts to get customers to sign up for its branded Visa credit card, and store employees are now being held accountable for making it happen.

According to Android Authority, anonymous T-Mobile workers have revealed that credit card applications are now factored into employee performance evaluations through an internal metric system. This shift in how workers are judged means customers visiting T-Mobile stores should expect to hear about the card more frequently and more aggressively than before.

The company is using a system that categorizes customers and determines how hard the card should be pitched to each person. The report shared that some customers have been labeled as “priority,” which triggers employees to send credit card application links directly via text message during store visits, even if customers haven’t shown any interest. Other customers only get the offer if they ask for it, while a third group doesn’t get the special treatment at all.

T-Mobile’s credit card offers rewards on T-Mobile purchases and has become the only way for customers who pay with credit cards to keep a $5-per-line discount they previously enjoyed. This creates a real incentive for customers already spending money with T-Mobile, which may explain why the company wants its store representatives to mention it more often.

The bottom line is straightforward: if you’re heading to a T-Mobile store, the credit card pitch is likely coming your way whether you’re looking for it or not. Store employees have new reasons to bring it up, and the company has new ways of identifying which customers might be good candidates. You’re never required to apply, and just receiving an offer doesn’t trigger a credit check, but expect the conversation to happen quickly and without much prompting.

Source: Android Authority