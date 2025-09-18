T-Mobile Expands Satellite Data to Include Apple’s Most Popular iPhone Apps

T-Mobile iPhone users can now use six popular Apple apps even when they’re completely cut off from cell towers and Wi-Fi, thanks to a major update to the carrier’s satellite service. The expanded functionality works through T-Mobile’s T-Satellite service, which beams internet connectivity directly from space using SpaceX’s Starlink satellites.

According to PhoneArena, the newly supported Apple apps include Maps, Messages, Weather, Music, Compass, and Fitness. This expansion comes with the rollout of iOS 26, marking a significant step forward for T-Mobile’s satellite internet service that previously only supported basic text messaging for iPhone users.

The catch? These aren’t the full-featured apps you’re used to. T-Mobile warns that satellite versions have limited functionality compared to their regular counterparts, and the data speeds are much slower than what you’d get from a typical cell connection. The company recommends downloading and setting up these apps before heading into areas without traditional coverage.

T-Mobile’s satellite service is particularly useful for people who spend time in remote areas where cell towers can’t reach – think camping trips, hiking adventures, or traveling through rural areas. While the service launched in July with just texting capabilities, T-Mobile has been steadily adding features and is working with more app developers to optimize their software for satellite use.

There’s some interesting competition brewing here too. Apple offers its own satellite features built into newer iPhones, and the company has quietly updated its settings to let users turn off carrier-provided satellite services if they prefer Apple’s version. However, Apple’s satellite features are more limited – they only work on iPhone 14 and newer models and focus mainly on emergency services and basic messaging.

T-Mobile’s service works on older phones (back to iPhone 13) and costs $10 per month for most users, though it’s free if you’re on certain premium T-Mobile plans. The service is also available to customers on other carriers like Verizon and AT&T, as long as they have a compatible unlocked phone.

The expansion to Apple apps is just the beginning – T-Mobile says it’s working with more developers to bring additional apps to its satellite platform, with plans to eventually offer features like voice calling and picture messaging.

Source: PhoneArena