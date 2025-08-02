T‑Mobile Officially Welcomes UScellular Customers 

T‑Mobile has officially closed its acquisition of US Cellular’s wireless services, bringing more than 4 million US Cellular customers (and small business users) into its nationwide network. Hundreds of thousands of households previously without fast internet access in rural areas are now eligible for T‑Mobile’s in‑home broadband services.

According to its official statement, the deal includes US Cellular’s customers, retail stores, and about 30% of its wireless spectrum assets. T‑Mobile paid roughly $4.3 billion (including $2.6 billion in cash and $1.7 billion in assumed debt) with remaining details expected to settle by August 5, 2025.

Here’s what customers can expect: US Cellular customers will stay on their current plans for now, meaning no sudden changes or service interruptions. Very soon, though, they’ll gain the option to switch to T‑Mobile’s unlimited plans, unlocking features like streaming perks (Netflix, Apple TV+, MLB.TV), free international roaming, in‑flight Wi‑Fi, and device upgrades.

Starting August 7, they’ll also be eligible for special dining and travel benefits, plus expanded customer care and more retail locations.

Most US Cellular phones will work immediately on the T‑Mobile network. Over time, the two networks will merge into one seamless experience—improving coverage and speed for both legacy T‑Mobile and US Cellular customers, especially in less‑served areas.

Meanwhile, the rest of US Cellular isn’t disappearing; it’s transforming. The company’s remaining spectrum and roughly 4,400 towers will live on under a new name, Array Digital Infrastructure Inc. That company will lease network access back to T‑Mobile under a long‑term agreement.

In short: customers gain faster service, more perks, and no interruptions; and in rural areas, more reliable access. T‑Mobile gets a bigger footprint; while continuing its plan for $14 billion in shareholder returns this year.