Not All Phones Will Get T-Mobile’s New Satellite Data Feature – Here’s What You Need to Know

T-Mobile customers have been eagerly waiting for satellite internet to arrive on their phones, and the wait is finally over – sort of. The Un-carrier has started rolling out satellite data support, but there’s a catch that might disappoint many subscribers.

Right now, only Google Pixel 10 phones can actually use T-Mobile’s satellite internet feature. If you’ve got any other phone, you’ll need to wait a bit longer – or in some cases, you might be out of luck entirely. As reported by PhoneArena, T-Mobile has updated its website with details about which phones will and won’t get this groundbreaking feature.

The good news? Several popular phones are getting satellite data support soon. Motorola users with the 2025 versions of the moto edge, moto g 5G, moto g power 5G, and the entire new razr lineup (including the razr ultra) will get the feature. T-Mobile’s own REVVL 7, REVVL 7 Pro, and REVVL 8 phones are also on the supported list.

But here’s where it gets frustrating for many customers: T-Mobile has explicitly stated that several popular Samsung phones won’t get satellite data support at all, including the Galaxy A14, Galaxy S21 series, Galaxy Z Flip3, Galaxy Z Flip4, Galaxy Z Fold3, and Galaxy Z Fold4.

This is particularly puzzling when you consider that the iPhone 13 from 2021 will eventually get satellite data support, but Samsung’s Galaxy S21 from the same year won’t. T-Mobile hasn’t explained why some phones are permanently excluded from the feature.

For context, T-Mobile’s satellite service launched in July for basic text messaging and will officially expand to data on October 1st. The service uses SpaceX’s Starlink satellites to keep you connected even when you’re completely outside of cell tower range. It costs $10 per month for customers not on premium plans, though it’s included free with Go5G Next and Experience Beyond plans.

The satellite data feature isn’t like your regular internet – it’s designed to work with specific apps that have been optimized for the slower speeds and limited bandwidth of satellite connections. Think basic mapping, messaging, and weather apps rather than streaming video or downloading large files.

If your phone isn’t on T-Mobile’s supported list, you’re not completely out of luck. The regular T-Satellite messaging and location sharing features work on over 60 different phone models. But for the full satellite internet experience, you might need to consider upgrading to a compatible device.

This rollout highlights the growing pains of cutting-edge technology. While T-Mobile is the first carrier to offer satellite internet directly to regular smartphones, the reality is that not every phone can handle this space-age feature – at least not yet.

