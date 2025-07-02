Ultra Mobile Gives Prepaid Customers More of Everything for the Same Price

Ultra Mobile is shaking things up again—this time by offering even more data and perks without raising prices. If you’ve been looking for a prepaid plan that doesn’t nickel-and-dime you, this may be the best deal in the game right now.

The T-Mobile-owned brand just announced major updates to its plans, giving customers double the high-speed data, more hotspot access, and new international perks—all while sticking to its original price points from 2012. That means existing plans are getting serious upgrades at no extra cost.

Customers on Ultra’s most popular $29/month plan are getting bumped from 5GB to 10GB of high-speed data, while the $39/month plan now offers a generous 30GB instead of 15GB. And yes, that includes hotspot use too.

What’s more, Ultra is adding international calling perks and even free international roaming for customers on the $49 and $59 monthly plans. Users can now enjoy up to 200 minutes of international talk to 90+ destinations and free data roaming in 10+ countries, which includes hotspots for travel. That’s a welcome move for those who regularly call family abroad or travel outside the U.S.

All of these upgrades roll out automatically starting June 20, so there’s no need for customers to lift a finger or change their plan. It’s part of T-Mobile’s ongoing push to bring more value to prepaid users—something competitors will likely have to respond to.

With budget-conscious shoppers in mind and inflation still hitting wallets, Ultra’s decision to stick with prices from over a decade ago while offering more might just be what makes it stand out in a crowded market.