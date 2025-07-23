T-Mobile’s T‑Satellite Goes Live: Satellite Texting Now Nationwide
T-Mobile has flipped the switch on its satellite messaging service, now officially known as “T‑Satellite,” powered by SpaceX’s Starlink network.
The service (once limited to a closed beta) is now available to all U.S. users, including those in Hawaii, Puerto Rico, and parts of southern Alaska. Customers can send and receive text messages, including emergency texts to 911 and share their location without any change to their phones or apps.
At launch, T‑Satellite is offered for $10 a month during the promotional period (later rising to $15). It’s included free for subscribers to T‑Mobile’s Experience Beyond or Go5G plans. Compatible with over 60 devices (everything from iPhone 13 and newer to Samsung Galaxy S21 and beyond), the service uses your phone’s native texting interface and works automatically when traditional cellular coverage disappears.
T‑Mobile plans to extend T‑Satellite’s capabilities soon, including support for picture and voice messaging, along with integration into apps like WhatsApp, AllTrails, and Accuweather.
The service currently handles emergency safety messaging and text-based communication in remote spots—no special hardware involved, aside from a clear view of the sky.