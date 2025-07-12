T-Mobile Shuts Down DEI Team, Says Inclusion Efforts Are Being “Integrated”

T-Mobile has officially shut down its Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) programs, marking a noticeable shift in its corporate culture and internal structure. The change, which went mostly under the radar until recently, reflects a growing trend among major companies quietly pulling back from DEI efforts.

As reported by The Verge, this move follows months of internal restructuring and changes to T-Mobile’s DEI team. What was once a high-profile initiative that supported underrepresented employee groups and community partnerships has now been rolled into the company’s broader human resources operations.

T-Mobile has removed its DEI-specific language from recent public documents and taken down pages on its website that previously outlined its commitments.

In a statement to the publication, the company said it’s “evolving” how it approaches inclusion, claiming the changes are meant to integrate these efforts into all parts of the business instead of keeping them separate. However, some former DEI team members and employees see the shift as a full-scale rollback rather than a reinvention.

T-Mobile had previously won praise for its DEI work, especially in 2020 and 2021, when many companies made public commitments to racial equity. But with the recent layoffs affecting roles within the DEI department and the quiet removal of public-facing content, it’s clear the carrier is taking a different approach in 2024.

The changes at T-Mobile mirror a broader pattern in the corporate world, where several companies have pulled back from DEI initiatives under political pressure or in response to changing internal priorities.

Source: The Verge