T-Mobile Changes Trial Program: Here’s What’s New
T‑Mobile has simplified its Network Pass, now calling it the T‑Mobile Trial, and shortened it from 90 days to just 30 days. It’s less time, sure—but it packs in more perks and lets you test drive the network risk‑free on your unlocked eSIM phone, all while keeping your number and current carrier.
As reported by Android Authority, the new trial brings some attractive extras: you get up to 250 GB of high‑speed tethering, in‑flight Wi‑Fi on up to four flights, plus limited use in Canada and Mexico, with 5 GB at full speed, then unlimited at reduced speeds. It even includes access to T‑Satellite, T‑Mobile’s satellite‑based messaging feature for off‑grid texting.
Signing up is simple: just grab the T‑Life app on your compatible unlocked phone, tap “Try T‑Mobile,” and you’re good to go—no credit card, no cancellation fuss, no need to port your number. If 30 days isn’t enough, you can just let it lapse; free and clean.
In short: the trial’s gotten shorter but smarter. It’s ideal if you’re curious about T‑Mobile’s network quality without changing your existing setup, and the extra data and perks make it much more useful than before.
For more information, visit T-Mobile Trial’s page here.
Source: Android Authority