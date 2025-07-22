T‑Mobile Powers New Business Wireless Service from Comcast and Charter

T-Mobile, Comcast, and Charter just turned the business wireless market on its head. Both cable giants have struck an exclusive, multi-year agreement to build a new mobile service aimed squarely at corporate clients—using T-Mobile’s nationwide 5G network. The offering, branded as Spectrum Mobile for Business and Comcast Business Mobile, is slated to launch in 2026.

According to a report by Reuters, Comcast and Charter will operate as mobile virtual network providers (MVNOs), which essentially means they’ll lease 5G access from T-Mobile rather than build their own cellular towers. This move allows the companies to tap into T-Mobile’s fast and widespread coverage while bundling it alongside their existing internet and Wi-Fi services.

This isn’t just a win for the companies—it’s a bonus for small businesses and mid-sized companies across America. Combining mobile service with high-speed internet and Wi-Fi under one provider simplifies billing and tech support. It also allows these businesses to streamline communications and get more reliable connectivity without switching providers.

T-Mobile’s Omar Tazi emphasized that the telco has seen “more new customer growth than any other network over the past five years,” and this MVNO deal will expand that reach into the business customer space. Comcast and Charter have been building their mobile lineups since the late 2010s (together they now handle over 18 million wireless connections) so adding T-Mobile’s network just makes the package stronger.

For businesses, the result is a more seamless experience. Picture phone plans wrapped into your internet bill, easy account management, and support teams that already know your office setup. And since your mobile provider is also your broadband provider, coordination on troubleshoots, upgrades, and new service bundles becomes smoother.

Some finer details (like pricing, device options, and exact rollout dates) haven’t been revealed yet. But with the official launch not far off, many businesses will want to keep an eye on how much they could save or gain in productivity with this bundled setup.

Bottom line: By joining forces with T-Mobile’s 5G network, both Comcast and Charter are banking on a future where business customers subscribe to a full suite of connectivity (mobile, Wi-Fi, and broadband) with one trusted provider.

Source: Reuters