T‑Mobile Is Moving Some Legacy Customers to Go5G Plus Automatically
T-Mobile recently began informing a small subset of legacy customers that their existing plans (mostly older Magenta Max and T-Mobile One options) will be switched to the newer Go5G Plus plan starting August 13.
According to The Mobile Report, the Un-carrier says this move will carry no extra cost and that pricing and perks like discounts and streaming bundles will remain the same.
As specified in the report, only 1% of customers are affected, though exact numbers are unclear. T-Mobile reportedly says impacted customers may have an opportunity to opt out, though details are still emerging.
Many notices mention that features such as free additional lines, hotspot data, and retention of current monthly charges are preserved. That said, Reddit users have pointed to a risk: customers with older “Price Lock” guarantees could lose those protections once they’re shifted to a Go5G Plus plan.
If you’re on an older plan and receive an email or text about an upcoming change, you may want to contact T-Mobile support to discuss your options. The company has previously allowed opt‑outs in earlier test rollouts.
Source: The Mobile Report