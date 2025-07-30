Customers Sound Off: “Feels Like We Don’t Even Have Service” on Mint Mobile

For weeks now, some Mint Mobile subscribers have reportedly been sounding the alarm.

As reported by PhoneArena, many users say it’s like they “don’t even have service,” complaining of call drops, failed texts, and data that barely works. The publication shared that this flurry of complaints began roughly two weeks ago and spans the country.

On Reddit, one user captured the frustration succinctly:

“Dropped calls, nobody hears me… it’s honestly not much better than having no phone plan at all.”

Another added:

“Same here. … data barely works. I’ll be dropping Mint if this isn’t resolved soon.”

These reports are echoed in many communities online. A Redditor wrote:

“The reality of Mint Mobile: their prices for phone service are the best but their customer service is the worst.”

Others recount being hung up on by agents or forced to pay for faulty SIM replacements, even when issues were verifiably their fault.

Mint Mobile, owned by T‑Mobile and known for its low cost prepaid plans (as little as $15/month), usually leans on T‑Mobile’s network infrastructure. But now, users claim performance is no longer reliable. Several describe recent speeds crashing to as low as 1 Mbps when they previously saw gigabit-level performance on 5G.

What compounds the frustration is the lack of support. While Mint offers support via chat or phone hours (from 5 a.m. to 7 p.m. PST) and claims to provide human agents during those times, many users say help is ineffective or absent, with Zendesk-style run‑arounds and dropped calls.

Still, not every user has issues—some praise the lower cost and reliable service in their area. But for those currently experiencing loss of voice, data and text, Mint is focused more on troubleshooting than addressing a possible network-wide issue.

Source: PhoneArena