Samsung & Motorola Users Can Now Send Images via T‑Mobile’s Satellite Service

T‑Mobile has quietly upgraded its satellite messaging service to support picture, audio and short video messages from compatible Samsung and Motorola devices—no more plain‑text only.

As reported by PhoneArena, supported phones on T‑Mobile’s network can now send and receive multimedia messages (MMS) even in areas without cell coverage.

This new capability, powered by T‑Mobile’s Starlink‑backed T‑Satellite service, was officially launched on July 23. Initially, the service handled only text messaging over satellite. Roughly a week into the rollout, MMS support went live for certain Samsung and Motorola models. Users can now send images, GIFs and short audio clips when they’re off the grid.

According to the site’s hands‑on testing, the satellite link works automatically as soon as your device enters a dead zone. The phone notifies you when it’s connected via satellite, and the experience doesn’t require you to hold your device up to the sky. In many cases, service is maintained even inside a car, depending on how clear the view of the sky is.

Keep in mind that MMS over satellite isn’t speedy. Sending a still image could take up to two minutes, while even a five‑second video clip might need more than ten minutes to go through—and that could stretch beyond twenty minutes in some cases. So this is best suited for occasional use when connectivity is otherwise impossible.

For everyday users, this means your supported Samsung or Motorola phone can now share a photo to let someone know you’re safe (or show what’s happening around you) even when your regular signal is gone. It’s not meant to replace your daily service; it’s a fallback for emergencies or remote trips.

The good news: there’s no extra app or special setup. MMS via T‑Satellite kicks in automatically if your phone is already compatible and you’re on T‑Mobile’s network. Other carriers’ customers may need to subscribe separately if T‑Mobile allows external access in your region—this initial rollout appears focused on T‑Mobile subscribers with eligible devices.

As T‑Mobile continues expanding its T‑Satellite features, support is expected for more devices beyond Samsung and Motorola, as well as new functions like voice messaging, data access, and even app integration. For now, this step brings satellite-powered multimedia messaging closer to everyday users in far‑flung places.

Source: PhoneArena