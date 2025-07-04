Report: New Loyalty Offer Could Score You an $830 Discount on a Flagship Phone

T‑Mobile is quietly rolling out a generous offer aimed at rewarding long-time customers who don’t already pay off their phones in installments. The deal reportedly gives eligible users up to $830 toward any flagship device.

According to The Mobile Report, customers can trade in an old phone. For instance, an iPhone 11, Galaxy S10, OnePlus 9 Pro, or Pixel 6 (even if it’s broken) and receive the full credit spread across a two‑year payment plan.

The report shares that this isn’t a public promotion. Only select users will see it when browsing devices in the T Life app, and store reps can check eligibility directly. The key criteria: your account must not already have an active installment plan; that means no financing in progress.

If eligible, your account gets flagged with a “2025 Loyalty Trade” segment, though only T‑Mobile personnel can view that tag. The aim appears to be a nudge for customers on older or unlimited plans to commit to another two-year contract by financing a new phone.

You could get a brand-new iPhone 16, Galaxy S25, or Pixel 9 essentially for free just by returning your trade-in and signing on the install plan. Broken phones? Still eligible. It’s a solid incentive if you’re due for an upgrade and don’t mind sticking with the plan for a couple more years .

There’s no set expiry date for this loyalty trade-in offer yet, so eligible customers should act quickly. To check your eligibility, open the T Life app, start shopping for a phone, and watch for the $830 discount prompt. You can also check with store staff or T‑Mobile support: if they see the “2025 Loyalty Trade” note on your account, you’re in.

Source: The Mobile Report