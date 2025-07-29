New T‑Mobile MVNO “Rabona Mobile” Launches in U.S.

Rabona Mobile has officially launched across the United States, running on the T‑Mobile network. The brand, inspired by a flashy soccer move called the “rabona,” is geared toward soccer fans and Italian‑heritage customers, but anyone can sign up using its fully digital service.

According to BestMVNO, Rabona Mobile is newly active in the U.S. market as of July 2025, offering eSIM‑only service with plans starting at $19.99 a month. There’s no physical SIM shipping—everything happens through the Rabona Mobile app.

Everything is handled online—activate your line in minutes, pick a plan through the app, and manage it all from your phone. They claim coverage reaches about 99% of the U.S. population using 5G/4G. Choose from these plans, all including unlimited talk and text (with caps around 10,000 each):

• Basic: $19.99/mo for 1.5 GB high‑speed data

• Plus: $29.99/mo for 5 GB

• Top: $39.99/mo for 10 GB

• Soccer USA: $49.99/mo for 20 GB of data

After you hit the high‑speed limit, data slows to about 256 kbps. Taxes and extra fees still apply/

The duo behind Rabona are Stefano and Maurizio D’Alessandro, who have run Rabona in Italy since 2008 and now bring it to the U.S. with Italian ownership but American presence.

While the soccer branding gives it personality, critics note that the pricing is relatively high and there aren’t standout features like hotspot data or international roaming included—despite the owners offering global travel eSIMs in Europe.

Rabona may draw in those familiar with its cream‑and‑green European brand, but for many shoppers, cheaper MVNO options with more perks may be tempting. Still, if you value flexibility, no credit check, and fully app‑driven signup, Rabona might be worth a look.

Visit this page if you would like to know more about Rabona Mobile.

Source: BestMVNO