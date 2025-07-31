How Some T‑Mobile Customers Are Getting Up to Two Free Lines

Some T‑Mobile subscribers are finding a clever way to get up to two free lines — but it takes perfect timing and knowing the fine print.

According to PhoneArena, select customers can sign up for two paid voice lines and claim two free ones by staggering their additions across two days. This isn’t widely advertised and it’s definitely not a simple “free forever” offer; but it can work if you play your cards right.

The report shared how it works: the promotion gives you a free line for each paid line you add. On July 30 the current BOGO (buy‑one‑get‑one) deal expires, but a nearly identical offer returns the next day, on July 31. So if you activate two paid lines today and get a free one, then add another paid line tomorrow, you can trigger another free line—totaling two freebies across both steps.

There are important limitations: you generally can only have up to 12 free lines per account, and free lines are typically tied to paid ones. If you cancel a paid line, you may lose the free one bundled with it. Some Reddit users explain that the free lines stay active only while the associated paid lines remain on the account. One user noted cancellation of a paid line may jeopardize the free one.

Eligibility is also restricted. Only certain long‑time T‑Mobile customers qualify. For example, accounts must not already have more than one free line and must meet other criteria like not having canceled a voice line in the past 90 days or holding certain account discounts.

What this means for everyday users, in plain English: if you’re eligible and don’t mind adding paid lines and waiting a day, you could grab two free lines through clever timing. But you’ll be committing to keeping those paid lines active—or risk losing the freebies.

The offer isn’t for everyone and tends to favor those with multiple lines already or who want to add several at once.

Bottom line: if you’re a multi‑line T‑Mobile household or adding several phones soon, this double‑dip BOGO tactic might save you significant dollars. Just make sure you understand the timing, that lines remain paired, and whether your account actually qualifies before diving in.

Source: PhoneArena