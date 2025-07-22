Here’s Why Your T‑Mobile Phone Might Be Glitching Right Now

T‑Mobile is pointing the finger skyward (literally) for the recent surge in dropped calls, weird bugs, and general phone temper tantrums.

According to PhoneArena, the culprit might be none other than Mercury in retrograde, which officially began on July 17 and runs through August 11.

In a previous blog post, T-Mobile spoke with astrology heavyweights (including expert Susan Miller) who described Mercury retrograde as an optical illusion caused when Mercury “laps” Earth in its orbit. It’s believed to affect anything Mercury rules, like communication, technology, and travel. During this cycle, issues like phone crashes, message mix‑ups, and sluggish software can suddenly pop up.

T‑Mobile shared some grounded advice to ride through this cosmic bump in the road:

Always keep your device updated and backed up;

Turn on auto‑correct to avoid embarrassing typos;

Take photos of important documents so you don’t lose them;

Consider adding a protection plan and packing a power bank.

They also recommend turning on Scam Shield to help filter suspicious calls — just one more head‑start in case communication gets “muddy” during this retrograde period.

But it’s not all doom and gloom. Miller notes that Mercury retrograde isn’t just a time for errors — it’s a cosmic invitation to “re‑do, reassess, repair, revisit.” That means lost items may reappear, and opportunities you thought gone might resurface.

So, if your phone screen suddenly freezes in the middle of sending a message, or your favorite app starts acting up, a bit of cosmic disruption could be to blame — or maybe it’s time for a good reboot. Regardless, T‑Mobile’s message is clear: plan cleverly, stay backed up, and maybe lay off major tech decisions until after August 11.

Source: PhoneArena