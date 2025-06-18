Tesla Critics Press T‑Mobile to U‑Turn on Starlink Deal

In the latest twist in the ongoing Tesla protest movement, the group behind “Tesla Takedown” has extended its sights beyond electric cars and CEO Elon Musk — this time squarely aiming at Starlink, SpaceX’s satellite internet arm.

According to The Verge, Tesla Takedown organizers recently sent a letter to T‑Mobile CEO Mike Sievert. They urged T‑Mobile to sever ties with Starlink, arguing that continuing the partnership would directly fund Musk’s other ventures and “attacks on democracy in the US and around the world.”.

The group says they’re not just upset about electric vehicles — they’re upset about what they call Musk’s growing political influence. By tapping into a satellite service they say bankrolls authoritarian regimes and supports Musk’s political agenda, T‑Mobile is now caught in the crossfire. They’ve even floated the idea of a consumer boycott to pressure the carrier .

This move marks a strategic shift. Rather than only targeting Tesla sales, the campaign now aims to chip away at Musk’s broader empire. It follows other Tesla Takedown efforts, such as protests at stores, social media activism, and even shareholder pressure — and it signals that the group plans to broaden its push to other Musk-led enterprises, including SpaceX, X (formerly Twitter), and xAI.

T‑Mobile hasn’t responded publicly yet. But for its customers — and for everyday people paying their monthly phone bill — the issue boils down to this: do you want your satellite messaging plan to depend on a company that protestors say is politically charged?

The letter also represents a clever tactical escalation. Instead of just rallying pickets and social media posts, Tesla Takedown is trying to target the corporate deals funding Musk’s reach. And T‑Mobile, which launched satellite-to-cell messaging with Starlink not long ago, could cause a ripple effect if it decides to pull out.

Whether T‑Mobile caves—or stands firm—is something to watch. If they give in, it could embolden Tesla Takedown to press even further on other Musk-linked products and services. If T‑Mobile resists, it might draw the line and test the group’s momentum.

What’s clear is the battle is no longer just about electric cars — this is now about influence, power and where everyday dollars flow. For customers uninterested in politics, it raises a simple question: is your phone bill propping up the latest Musk play?

Source: The Verge