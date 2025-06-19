T-Mobile Launches New Budget Tablet: REVVL Tab 2

T-Mobile is giving tablet lovers a budget-friendly option once again with the new REVVL Tab 2, which is now available online and in stores. It’s a follow-up to last year’s REVVL Tab and comes with a few solid upgrades—without the hefty price tag.

Priced at just $199.99, the REVVL Tab 2 sports a large 10.1-inch display that’s great for streaming, browsing, or keeping the kids entertained. It has a sharp Full HD screen and runs on Android 13, so you’re getting a fresh software experience out of the box.

This tablet also comes with 32GB of internal storage, expandable up to 1TB with a microSD card—plenty of space for games, movies, and apps. It’s powered by a MediaTek MT8768A processor with 3GB of RAM, which should be enough for everyday use like video calls, social media, and watching shows.

For photos and video chats, the REVVL Tab 2 includes a 5MP front-facing camera and an 8MP rear camera. It also has a pretty generous 7040mAh battery, which T-Mobile says will get you up to 15 hours of use on a single charge. Plus, it supports 18W fast charging so you won’t be waiting around forever to top it off.

T-Mobile and Metro by T-Mobile customers can pick it up now—and if you’re on a tight budget, you can get it for $8.34 per month on a 24-month installment plan. Metro users can also score the tablet for $49.99 with a qualifying rate plan.

If you’re looking for an affordable Android tablet with a big screen and solid battery life, the REVVL Tab 2 might just be worth checking out.