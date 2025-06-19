T‑Mobile Prepaid Locks In Low Prices and Big Perks for Five Years

T‑Mobile just rolled out a fresh lineup of Prepaid plans on June 24 that are easy on the wallet and packed with extras—no complicated jargon involved.

According to the official announcement, the carrier is promising to keep the basic cost of talk, text, and 5G data unchanged for five whole years—something they’re calling a “5-Year Price Guarantee.”

Here’s what’s new:

Starter Monthly : For about $40 a month (with AutoPay), you get unlimited calling and texting, plus a solid 15 GB of fast data—perfect for everyday phone users.

: For about $40 a month (with AutoPay), you get unlimited calling and texting, plus a solid 15 GB of fast data—perfect for everyday phone users. Unlimited Monthly : At roughly $45 with AutoPay, this plan gives you unlimited 5G data and even includes hotspot sharing (though at slower 3G speeds)—a smart bargain for a single line.

: At roughly $45 with AutoPay, this plan gives you unlimited 5G data and even includes hotspot sharing (though at slower 3G speeds)—a smart bargain for a single line. Unlimited Plus Monthly: Priced around $60 per month with AutoPay, this plan throws in unlimited talk, text, and 5G data, plus up to 5 GB of faster hotspot data and built-in international benefits (like texting from the U.S. to over 215 countries, and roaming in Canada and Mexico).

But that five-year price lock is the real game-changer. At a time when cellphone plans seem to creep up every few months, T‑Mobile promises not to raise the core rate on talk, text, or data—though taxes and fees might still change.

Beyond the basics, Prepaid customers will also enjoy a ton of freebies and extras through T‑Mobile Tuesdays: weekly deals, complimentary MLS Season Pass, free MLB.TV during seasons it’s available, Delta in-flight Wi‑Fi, hotel and rental car perks—and more. That adds roughly $1,800 in added value over 12 months.

Another thoughtful touch: T‑Mobile’s “Smartphone Equality” program. If you pay on time for a year, you qualify for a new phone deal—even if you don’t have good credit. Think iPhone 16 on Us, using bill credits and a qualifying trade-in.

All these perks start rolling out on June 24. If you’re after a simple, reliable, and worry-free plan—especially one that keeps prices steady—these new Prepaid options are worth checking out. You can find details on T‑Mobile’s website or swing by a store to talk it over.