Heads Up: Your Philo/YouTube TV Credit From T‑Mobile Is Changing
T-Mobile is giving its long-running streaming discount a fresh spin. Instead of paying Philo or YouTube TV directly as part of your wireless plan, the carrier will now shift to providing these perks through monthly credits on your T‑Mobile bill. But there’s a catch—it might only last for a limited time.
As reported by Android Authority, this update affects customers already enjoying the Philo or YouTube TV add-on. Messages going out to eligible users explain that, over the next 24 months, T‑Mobile will reimburse the full subscription in the form of a credit. While you’ll have to pay the full amount upfront, the refund shows up soon after as a bill credit
This isn’t entirely new for the company. T‑Mobile previously moved its Hulu discount into billing credits, too. But with a twist: credits stay on your T‑Mobile account, not as a direct knockout to the Philo or YouTube TV charge. What’s more, the phrasing “up to 24 months” hints the company could end it sooner—so make sure to keep an eye on your email for any updates.
For those using this perk, the takeaway is simple: you’ll still get your monthly subscription covered—just via your mobile bill now. It’s smooth, catches your eye, and helps consolidate your statements. But because T‑Mobile hasn’t committed to the full two years, staying alert could save you from surprises.
Source: Android Authority