Checks Rolling Out for Affected T‑Mobile Users: Here’s What You Should Know

T‑Mobile users who filed claims after the August 2021 data breach are now seeing payments start to hit their accounts.

As reported by Android Authority, Kroll—the court‑appointed administrator—confirmed that all legal steps wrapped up by May 30, 2025, and distribution began shortly after.

The publication explained that the payouts range widely—most people are seeing around $56 or $226, but some checks have gone as high as $375. Those eligible for more than $600 are receiving a W‑9 tax form as part of the process.

To break it down:

The breach affected 76 million current or former U.S. customers , exposing personal data like names, addresses, birthdates, and Social Security numbers.

, exposing personal data like names, addresses, birthdates, and Social Security numbers. T‑Mobile agreed to a $350 million settlement —not an admission of guilt, but to resolve the class‑action lawsuit and avoid further legal costs.

—not an admission of guilt, but to resolve the class‑action lawsuit and avoid further legal costs. Valid claimants (those who filed by January 23, 2023) are now getting money. No claim? No payout.

(those who filed by January 23, 2023) are now getting money. No claim? No payout. Amounts vary depending on documented losses: up to $25,000 if you submitted evidence of financial harm, smaller fixed amounts if you didn’t.

depending on documented losses: up to $25,000 if you submitted evidence of financial harm, smaller fixed amounts if you didn’t. Funds are going out digitally first—bank transfers, PayPal, Zelle. Mailed checks could still arrive later.

If you just noticed a deposit from “T‑Mobile Data Breach Settlement” or “Kroll Settlement Payouts,” it’s likely legitimate—and not a scam. Android Authority notes it may show up as $56.54, $226.19, or other amounts depending on your situation.

Even though some users are receiving much more—up to a few hundred dollars—the settlement pool is shared among all approved claimants, which is why payouts differ.

If you didn’t file a claim before the 2023 deadline, unfortunately you’re not going to see anything now. For questions or verification, reach out to Kroll (not T‑Mobile or the court) using the contact info on the settlement site.

Source: Android Authority