T-Mobile Powers KPMG Women’s PGA Championship
Following its partnership with the PGA of America, T-Mobile is providing the 5G experience at the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship. The Championship event will be held at the Sahalee Country Club on June 20 to 23, 2024.
With T-Mobile’s 5G networks, fans and participants at the KPMG Women’s Championship can get to experience these:
- Real-time player data: For the first time at the KPMG Women’s Championship, fans can follow each player in the field at Sahalee Country Club through the all-new KPMG CHAMPCAST presented by T-Mobile, available online and through the PGA Championships App. This integration delivers the same ShotLink Pro 2.0 data deployed on the PGA TOUR with additional 3D imagery, radar data, shot trails, green views and individual shot video highlights. For fans at the course, T-Mobile 5G will broadcast a Toptracer feed to the course’s videoboard at the T5G Range.
- Enhanced views of more holes: Just like at the PGA Championship, 5G-connected cameras will be featured as part of the live broadcast to bring fans more golf action in real time. And now — thanks to the scalability of T-Mobile’s 5G portable private network — NBC Sports is adding more 5G cameras to more holes at Sahalee, capturing even more compelling action on NBC, Peacock and GOLF Channel.
- Up-close VIP views: For fans attending the Championship, the Un-carrier will tee up VIP treatment at its exclusive on-site lounge, T-Mobile Club Magenta. It’s open to all attendees with benefits like premium views of the 10th fairway, complimentary phone charging, 5G-connected PuttView augmented reality experience and surprise visits by notable guests throughout the week. And of course, T-Mobile customers can flex their Magenta Status and unlock extra perks like free T-Mobile folding chairs for the course and free cocktails.
You can learn more about this partnership here.