T-Mobile Pixel Users Now Getting June 2024 Feature Drop Update
After a short wait, T-Mobile using a Pixel phone are finally getting the June 2024 Feature Drop update. The update was first rolled out a couple of weeks ago before it was delayed to June 11th.
When the Android 14 QPR3 update got released, not everyone was able to download it right away. Verizon and T-Mobile customers were among those who did not get the download right away, but Verizon users got the update last week. Fortunately, T-Mobile customers are now getting the 894MB update over-the-air (OTA) today.
This update brings exciting features, such as “Lookup” and a “Record” app shortcut. It also brings Pixel VPN by Google to these devices, as well as various bug fixes.
The update is also available to Google Fi customers. You can check out the features of this update here.
Source: PhoneArena