T-Mobile Offers Exclusive Motorola Razr+ in Hot Pink Color
One of the things people like about the Motorola Razr is that it came with a trademark hot pink color. And now, T-Mobile has announced an exclusive Hot Pink motorola razr+ that will be coming to their network in July.
The motorola razr+ is getting released alongside the motorola razr. Aside from the signature Hot Pink color, the motorola razr+ comes in Midnight Blue color. The motorola razr, on the other hand, is available in Koala Gray.
Pre-orders will be accepted starting Wednesday, July 10. Its availability in stores and online will be on Wednesday, July 24. For more information on these two devices, you can visit this page.