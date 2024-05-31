T-Mobile Tuesdays Celebrates 8th Anniversary With Awesome Offers
And just like that, T-Mobile is already celebrating the eighth year of its T-Mobile Tuesdays program. With such a big celebration in place, the Un-carrier unveiled its big rewards for customers. After eight years and 400 Tuesdays since its inception, T-Mobile Tuesdays has a weeklong “Thankiversary.”
Starting on Tuesday, June 4th, T-Mobile Tuesdays has these deals in store:
- Celebr8tion-worthy prizes: T-Mobile is serving up eight massive prizes for eight lucky customers — including $80,000 cash, $8,000 in Shell gas, eight years of movies with Atom Tickets, a new Volkswagen, dream vacation, a $20,000-plus Samsung mega bundle, year of coffee or year of concerts ON US.
- New exclusive deals: Customers can score a free 7-Eleven Slurpee drink, $2 Little Caesars Classic pizza, $5 movie tickets to Bad Boys: Ride or Die and more.
- MLB ticket steals all summer long: To keep the good vibes going beyond Thankiversary, T-Mobile is rolling out MLB ticket deals including Buy One Get One (BOGO) and 50% off select tickets. Score!
In the announcement, T-Mobile’s President of Marketing, Strategy and Products, Mike Katz, said:
“We launched T-Mobile Tuesdays to thank customers with free stuff and deals JUST for choosing us. After eight years and giving away over 1 billion perks, we keep raising the bar and giving our customers more. Now we’re going all out with our biggest T-Mobile Tuesdays yet, which is just part of all the incredible benefits T-Mobile customers get along with VIP perks through Magenta Status, plans packed with value and access to the nation’s leading 5G network.”
You can learn more about T-Mobile Tuesdays’ Thankiversary offer here.