T-Mobile Releases Super Bowl Ad With Stars “Auditioning” for Magenta Status
T-Mobile has released its second Super Bowl ad that it plans to run during the Big Game on Sunday. The 60-second ad highlights the Un-carrier’s new customer appreciation program that it announced a few days ago.
In the ad, T-Mobile shares that nobody needs to audition for Magenta Status. Several stars appear to “audition” for Magenta Status, such as Laura Dern, Gabriel Macht, Patrick J. Adams, Common, Jennifer Hudson, Bradley Cooper and his mom Gloria, and Zach Braff, and Donald Faison.
Some of the perks offered by Magenta Status are also mentioned in the ad, such as a $5 movie ticket each month and not having to return a rental car to Dollar with a full tank.
Magenta Status is launching on February 13 and is on top of the perks customers get from T-Mobile Tuesdays. You can learn more about it here. Meanwhile, you can watch the ad here: