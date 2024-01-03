T-Mobile Customer Claims Carrier Added Another Account Without His Knowledge

PSA, you might want to check your T-Mobile account. One subscriber recently shared his experience of discovering that the Un-carrier was charging him for an additional line without his permission.

According to craigawoo’s post on Reddit, he found out his T-Mobile account had two phone numbers. After calling to cancel the account, the recorded line assured him that it had been canceled. But after finding out that his account had been credited again, he made another call to get the line removed. Unfortunately, this happened a few more times until he was advised to go to a store to cancel the account.

All in all, T-Mobile had charged him $460 for the extra line. The Un-carrier simply offered him a $200 gift card as reimbursement for the charges.

His Reddit post was responded to by another user who claimed that he is a rep working for the company. Electronic-Quail4464 responded:

“We see plenty of this in stores, and there’s usually blame to be placed on both our CARE team and the customer for not only misunderstanding the process of cancelling the account, but also not having any sort of due diligence or personal responsibility to make sure it actually happens. They also lack the intelligence to follow up appropriately to make sure the process is completed correctly. You wouldn’t believe the number of absolute morons that we have to deal with on a regular basis that have no grasp of reality when it comes to their accounts. Expectations couldn’t possibly be lower and they’re still routinely not met. Amazing.”

We have no way of verifying whether this second user is really a rep for the company. But we’re hoping this isn’t how he would regularly deal with valued customers who are voicing out their frustrations over the charges that weren’t supposed to be there in the first place.

Source: PhoneArena