Sonim XP10 Now Available for T-Mobile Business Customers
T-Mobile Business customers now have access to Sonim’s newest flagship rugged smartphone, the Sonim XP10.
In July, Sonim unveiled this device for US customers. The XP10 was specifically designed for workers in dangerous environments– particularly those dealing with extreme temperature changes, inclement weather, and other hazards.
Sonim Technologies’ Chief Commercial Officer, Chuck Becher was quoted saying:
“We believe no job should be hindered by technology limitations so our goal was to build a smartphone that could perform optimally regardless of location or circumstances.”
The XP10 comes with a 5.5-inch display with Gorilla Glass Victus. From within, the device is powered by a Qualcomm SM4350 Pro with 6GB of RAM, 128GB onboard storage, and up to 1TB memory expansion via a microSD card. Camera-wise, the device has a 50-megapixel main sensor and an 8-megapixel wide-angle lens. In front, there is another 8-megapixel camera for selfies and video calls. There is a 5,000mAh Li-Ion removable battery.
The device is equipped with mobile hotspot with up to 10 device connections. Upon release, the phone runs on Android 12 OS.
The device first launched on AT&T and Verizon. But now, it is available for T-Mobile Business customers. You can visit this page for more information.
Source: SonimTech