T-Mobile: To Present at the BofA C-Suite TMT Conference
T-Mobile will be presenting at the BofA C-Suite TMT Conference. T-Mobile US, Inc.’s executive vice president & chief financial officer, Peter Osvaldik, will be presenting and providing a business update at the event.
The event will take place on Tuesday, June 20, 2023 at 11:30 am ET. If you are interested in joining the event, you can tune into the webcast around that time. During the virtual event, there will be a live webcast of the talk. It will be available on this page.
Source: T-Mobile