T-Mobile Changes AutoPay Deadline Again

A few weeks ago, T-Mobile sent out a notice to its customers about the upcoming changes it will be making to its AutoPay discount. This wasn’t the first time these changes were announced, but the Un-carrier gave customers up to June 20 to make the necessary changes. Now, it looks like T-Mobile is extending this deadline to another date.

According to a news report by 9to5Google, T-Mo sent out a new text message to customers to make necessary changes if they wish to retain their AutoPay discount:

“T-Mobile: ACTION NEEDED by 07/25/2023. We’re making changes to the payment methods that qualify for AutoPay discounts. To continue receiving your $25.00 AutoPay discount, you must update your payment method to a debit card or a bank account. To keep your discount, please visit t-mo.co/AutoPay32 to update your payment method by 07/25/2023.”

The new deadline is revealed to be on July 25, 2023.

T-Mobile is requiring its customers to use a debit card or a bank account to make a payment instead of a credit card, Google Pay, or Apple Pay. If you don’t make the necessary changes, you might lose the $5 discount.

This is actually a good practice since it can safeguard yourself against getting hacked. Either way, if you wish to keep the discount, you have to change your AutoPay payment before that date.

Source: 9to5Google