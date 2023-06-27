Meet the New Winners of T-Mobile’s Hometown Grant Program
Since 2021, T-Mobile’s Hometown Grant program has supported towns throughout the country. And today, they are adding 25 more recipients of its program. This makes the total of towns that T-Mobile has supported to 200.
The Hometown Grant program provides $25 million funding in projects over a five-year commitment. Through this, T-Mobile is helping drive positive change to communities in the country.
“It’s been two years since we pledged to champion small towns across America, which nearly 50 million people in our nation call home. Since then, we expanded our 5G network by nearly 400 thousand square miles to reach more rural communities and provided more than two million households affordable Internet access with T-Mobile 5G Internet. And that’s all on top of breathing new life into main streets everywhere with Hometown Grants.”
This year, T-Mobile received over 600 applications, which is a testament to the growing interest in the project. Out of that number, T-Mobile picked these 25 winners and their projects:
- Osceola, Ark. – Revitalize the Osceola Main Street Bingo Hall Community Space as a hub for community events, festivals, family gatherings, workshops and so much more.
- Montrose, Colo. – Construct a playground at Riverside Landing, adjacent to the new Ambulatory Care Center (target construction completion Feb. 2024), to provide play for patients and families awaiting care.
- Quincy, Fla. – Repair the roof for the soon-to-be permanent location of the Big Bend Community Development Corporation’s Florida Museum of African American History, to serve as education for Gadsden County students and preserve Main Street initiatives.
- Paxton, Ill. – Install a free public Wi-Fi network in downtown Paxton to provide connectivity for customers, residents and local business owners.
- Ottawa, Kan. – Create a state-of-the-art open-air body weight exercise Fitness Court, adaptable for adults of all ages, abilities and fitness levels, presented by the National Fitness Campaign and Kansas state sponsor Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Kansas.
- Grayson, Ky. – Restore the water damaged roof of the Carter County Public Library, in the heart of downtown Grayson, for the community to have regained access to public technology resources.
- Princeton, Ky. – Renovate the second floor of the George Coon Public Library, making enhancements for children and teen patrons to enjoy, while also creating a multifunctional space, filling a community need after recent tornado damage.
- Brunswick, Md. – Place Wayfinding Kiosks in downtown Brunswick to provide navigation for visitors and residents and allow the City of Brunswick, Brunswick Main Street, local businesses and community organizations to promote various activities and events.
- Easton, Md. – Update technology at the Brookletts Place Talbot County Senior Center computer lab, including 20 computer stations to provide the senior community with access to connectivity, classes and hands-on learning opportunities.
- Red Wing, Minn. – Commission the “Honoring Dakota – We Are All Related” mural to celebrate the Dakota people, their history, and honor their contributions to the community.
- Silver Bay, Minn. – Transform the current North Shore Area Partners’ community-centric building and city lot into a vibrant and accessible intergenerational gathering place in downtown Silver Bay, including gardens and green spaces, and the installation of a solar array to increase the organization’s environmental and economic sustainability.
- Corinth, Miss. – Revamp the existing children’s section of the Corinth Public Library, including child-friendly learning activities, new floor seating, an interactive play area and nearly 1,200 new books, some in Spanish language.
- Laurel, Mont. – Build the new Laurel City Splash Park in Thomson Park, replacing an old pool that is no longer in use, as a way for the community to cool off during hot summer months.
- Goldsboro, N.C. – Develop the first-ever STEM Program at Edgewood School, including monthly STEM project kits to provide innovative learning environments that are student focused, “hands on” and spark collaborative problem-solving opportunities for students with disabilities.
- Dover, N.J. – Design the Town of Dover Trail, a quarter mile-long trail connecting residents to communal parks and each other, with a greater mission to create more than 100 miles of communal greenspace along the Morris Canal.
- Carlsbad, N.M. – Renovate the existing Carlsbad Public Library to serve as a multi-purpose space, providing access to public internet, technology resources and digital archive materials as well as a community meeting space for digital literacy, telehealth, and job training.
- Otisville, N.Y. – Upgrade the parking lot of the Old Otisville School – now a multipurpose community center – including new parking lot signage and ground repairs, to improve safety and accessibility and aid in existing historic building preservation efforts.
- Wapakoneta, Ohio – Install the community’s first-ever All-Abilities playground at Harmon Park, whose space theme includes a rocket ship and interactive panels, with interpretive signage that shares the story of the first moonwalker, Neil A. Armstrong, his relationship with Wapakoneta, and his great ability to be a team player and a problem-solver.
- Ada, Okla. – Create the first-ever STEAM-SOS (Science, Technology, Engineering, Art, Mathematics – Seniors on Saturdays) program, pairing seniors from the Irving Community Senior Center with local high school and college students to collaborate in various technology fields including coding, digital fabrication and physical design.
- Hamburg, Pa. – Construct a nearly 3,000 square foot multi-purpose facility in the downtown Hamburg business district, including a covered stage, kitchen area with two concession windows, public restrooms, and off-street parking lot, for the community to use as a hub for live performances and other family-oriented activities.
- Levelland, Texas – Transform an outdoor space in the downtown area as the future Farmer’s Market Park; a family-friendly space that includes free public Wi-Fi, a community garden, stage for performances, seating, a water feature and a farmer-themed mural to increase community gathering.
- New Castle, Va. – Build a covered colonnade pavilion at the Craig County Farmers Market, for local merchants and farmers to sell goods, and for the community to use as an entertainment venue and gathering space.
- Burlington, Vt. – Revitalize downtown Burlington’s Champlain Street Park, including new inclusive playground equipment and accessible pathway, benches, bike racks, lighting and landscaping.
- Colville, Wash. – Improve and beautify the Heritage Court, an existing gathering space used for various community activities and holiday events, by adding a mural, shade structure, free public Wi-Fi, seating and other inviting amenities.
- Huntington, W.Va. – Complete final beautification renovations at Central City Park, including new cafe-style seating and public art sculptures for community gatherings.
You can read more about the winners here.
Source: T-Mobile