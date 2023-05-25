T-Mobile Offers Free Instacart+ to T-Mobile 5G Internet Switchers

With moving season upon us, T-Mobile has released a new promotion that will be perfect for anyone planning to move. Whether you’re moving to a new house or to a new internet provider, you can jump right in on the trend.

For a limited time period, T-Mobile will be giving away free Instacart+ for one year to anyone who switches to T-Mobile 5G Internet. In addition to the free subscription, the offer includes a $100 credit so you can purchase whatever you need. This is an offer with a $200 total value.

By having Instacart+, you can get free delivery on your grocery orders worth more than $35. This also makes you eligible for a 5% credit back on eligible pickup orders, reduced service fees, and the ability to share the subscription.

When you think about it, you’re actually getting more than your money’s worth with this promotion. After all, a T-Mobile 5G Internet plan only costs $50 a month with AutoPay. Plus, there are all the usual inclusions in the plan, which you can enjoy.

If you are interested to learn more about this promotion, visit this page.

Source: T-Mobile