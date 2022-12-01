T-Mobile Tuesdays’ new reward is a selfie light attachment for your phone
T-Mobile will soon be giving away a new physical item for its T-Mobile Tuesdays reward.
This was revealed by The T-Mo Report earlier today, who also released some images of the actual product that they received by their source.
The freebie comes in the form of a selfie light attachment for smartphones and tablets. The report shared that it will have a total of 28 LEDs in a ring shape and can be attached to a smartphone with the help of a hinged grip on top. The selfie light can be recharged using a micro-USB port. There are three setting options to choose from: low, medium, and high.
As of this writing, there’s no mention of when this item will be available on the T-Mobile Tuesdays app. But it’s possible that the item could be available in the next 2-3 weeks.
Source: The T-Mo Report