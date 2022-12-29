T-Mobile to present at Citi’s 2023 Communications, Media & Entertainment Conference
T-Mobile will be presenting at Citi’s 2023 Communications, Media & Entertainment Conference. T-Mo’s Executive Vice President & Chief Financial Officer, Peter Osvaldik, will be presenting and providing a business update during the said event.
If you are interested in joining the event, you can tune into the webcast on Wednesday, January 4 at 6:15 pm ET. During the virtual event, there will be a live webcast of the talk. It will be available on this page.
Source: T-Mobile