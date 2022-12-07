T-Mobile: To offer 50% off for life on Home Internet plan

Without a doubt, T-Mobile’s Home Internet service has taken the US by storm. And as revealed by sources of The T-Mo Report, the demand for the plan will soon be getting a sudden spike.

Along with the increase of users, T-Mobile is hosting a promotion for new and existing customers to get 50% off on their Home Internet service for life.

The good news about this offer is that it will be available to all eligible accounts and not limited to Magenta MAX. This means that T-Mo’s existing voice customers on any plan can add Home Internet service and get it at $25 per month with autopay billing.

The only requirement for this offer is that you need to have at least one voice line. If you are a new customer, you simply need to add at least one voice line so you can get the 50% off offer. The offer is not eligible for customers who already have the service or had it canceled in the last 30 days.

This promotion is said to be available starting December 8, 2022.

Source: The T-Mo Report