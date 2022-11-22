T-Mobile brings back 4 lines for $100 plan for Black Friday
Wireless carriers and MVNOs are busy unveiling their new offers for the much awaited Black Friday shopping season. And today, T-Mobile joins in on the excitement as it brings back one of its most popular offers: 4 lines for $100.
In an announcement released today, the Un-carrier revealed that it will be bringing back its 4 line for $100 offer. This includes unlimited talk, text, and 5G data on Essentials.
And for a limited time period, you can get 4 iPhone 14 devices for $25 per line. You’ll have to trade in a device and switch to T-Mobile to enjoy this offer.
If you are interested in either offer, you can visit this page to know more.
Source: T-Mobile