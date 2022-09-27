OnePlus 10T exclusively lands on T-Mobile
It’s official! T-Mobile will be the exclusive wireless service provider in the country to offer OnePlus’ latest 5G smartphone, the OnePlus 10T. The announcement was made by T-Mo earlier today.
The OnePlus 10T comes with a 6.7-inch Fluid AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh ratio. From within, the device is powered by a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 OS with 8GB or 16GB of RAM. The onboard storage is available from 128GB or 256GB.
Camera-wise, the device is equipped with a 50-megapixel main sensor, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide camera, and a 2-megapixel macro lens. In front, there is a 16-megapixel camera for selfies and video calls. The device also has a 4,800mAh battery, NFC, 5G support, and an in-display fingerprint sensor. Upon release, the phone runs on Android 12 OS.
New and existing T-Mobile and Sprint customers have a chance to get the device at half off by either adding a line or trading in an eligible device. Another option is to pick up the device for $27.09/month with credit check and a 24-month T-Mobile Equipment Installment Plan.
The OnePlus 10T will be available in T-Mobile’s stores and online starting Thursday, September 29th.
Source: T-Mobile