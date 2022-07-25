T-Mobile kicks off school season with Back-to-School offers
School is in session! And T-Mobile is making it easier for families to stay connected to their kids while they’re at school.
Earlier today, the Un-carrier unveiled its new Back-to-School offers. In addition to this, they have unveiled its newest kid-friendly tablet, the Alcatel JOY TAB KIDS 2.
T-Mobile Back-to-School Offers
Here are the deals that are available under this promotion:
- Choose from over 10 FREE 5G smartphones, from Samsung to OnePlus to TCL, with 24 monthly bill credits when you add a line.
- Get the Samsung Galaxy Watch4 or SyncUP KIDS Watch FREE with 24 monthly bill credits when adding a qualifying line. Plus, even more deals on other leading smartwatches.
- Grab the Alcatel LINKZONE 2 FREE when adding a new qualifying line or T-Mobile’s new 5G hotspot for just $99 with a new qualifying line.
Alcatel JOY TAB KIDS 2
For a limited time period, T-Mo is giving this tablet for free to new and existing customers. All you have to do is add a qualifying tablet line. You can also get this tablet for $7/month on T-Mobile’s no-interest Equipment Installment Plan. More details here.
Source: T-Mobile