T-Mobile kicks off school season with Back-to-School offers

School is in session! And T-Mobile is making it easier for families to stay connected to their kids while they’re at school. 

Earlier today, the Un-carrier unveiled its new Back-to-School offers. In addition to this, they have unveiled its newest kid-friendly tablet, the Alcatel JOY TAB KIDS 2. 

T-Mobile Back-to-School Offers

Here are the deals that are available under this promotion: 

Alcatel JOY TAB KIDS 2

For a limited time period, T-Mo is giving this tablet for free to new and existing customers. All you have to do is add a qualifying tablet line. You can also get this tablet for $7/month on T-Mobile’s no-interest Equipment Installment Plan. More details here. 

