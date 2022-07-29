T-Mobile adds REVVL 6 5G, REVVL 6 PRO 5G to its devices

T-Mobile just added a couple of new REVVL smartphones to its roster of devices.

Earlier today, the Un-carrier revealed their two latest smartphones: the REVVL 6 5G and REVVL 6 PRO 5G. These two phones promise to bring high-end specs without the high-end price tag.

Here are the specs of each device:

REVVL 6 5G

The REVVL 6 5G comes with a 6.52-inch HD+ display. It has 4GB of RAM and 64GB of onboard storage space. On the back, there are three cameras available: a 13-megapixel main sensor and a couple of 2-megapixel sensors. There is also a 5-megapixel front-facing camera. Battery-wise, the device has a 4,500mAh battery and is available in China Blue color.

It is priced at $7.09/month ($0 down) over 24 months on T-Mobile’s no-interest equipment installment plan with qualifying credit.

REVVL 6 PRO 5G

The REVVL 6 PRO 5G comes with a 6.82-inch HD+ display, 6GB of RAM and 128GB onboard storage space. There are four rear-facing cameras: a 50-megapixel main sensor, a 5-megapixel camera, and two 2-megapixel sensors. In front, there is a 16-megapixel camera. It also has a 5,000mAh battery and is available in Dark Shadow color.

It is priced at $9.17/month ($0 down) over 24 months on T-Mobile’s no-interest equipment installment plan with qualifying credit.

Both devices are powered by an Octa-Core MediaTek Dimensity 700 processor. They both also come with face unlock and a fingerprint sensor. Upon release, both run Android 12 OS. The two phones also have access to T-Mobile’s Extended Range 5G and Ultra Capacity 5G.

T-Mobile (including T-Mobile for Business) and Metro by T-Mobile customers can get the device for free with these offers:

Get the REVVL 6 5G and REVVL 6 PRO 5G for FREE with 24 monthly bill credits when adding a line on most plans

Metro by T-Mobile customer? Switchers can get the REVVL 6 5G and REVVL 6 PRO 5G for FREE via instant rebate when they activate on the $40/mo. plan. Existing customers can get the REVVL 6 5G for free via instant rebate when adding a line on an eligible plan with ID verification. Plus, even more deals.

For more information, you can visit this page.

Source: T-Mobile