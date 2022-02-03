T-Mobile rolls out Android 12 update to Samsung Galaxy S20+ 5G
T-Mobile has started rolling out the Android 12 update to Samsung Galaxy S20+ 5G users.
According to our tipster, the rollout started on January 31st. We also checked T-Mobile’s website and verified that the update is now available for users who meet requirements.
The update is for the G986USQU2EULH Android 12 version. It comes with One UI 4.0 and December 2021 security updates.
On their website, T-Mobile says that they have put a daily limit on the number of users who can download the update to prevent issues. But if you meet the following requirements, you can already update your device to the most recent version:
- 50% or higher battery life
- Data connection
- File size: 1068 MB
You can check if the update is ready to download on your device by going to your Settings app > Software update > Download and install.
You can learn more about this software update here.
Thanks, Raul G.!