T-Mobile’s 5G Home Internet service surpasses 2021 goal
T-Mobile has reached an important milestone for the year. The Un-carrier has long set a goal of expanding its 5G network in the country before the end of 2021. And today, T-Mobile has reported not only reaching but exceeding its subscriber target for its home broadband service for the year.
In its announcement, T-Mobile revealed that they have surpassed the 500,000 goal it targeted at the start of the year. This may not sound like a lot, but it’s important to remember that 5G Home Internet is still a young product. Not to mention, it has a limited availability.
T-Mo has offered its 5G Home Internet service at $50/month since April. This plan comes with download speeds of over 100Mbps, with an average range of between 35 and 115Mbps. The 5G Wi-Fi Gateway device is also included in the plan.
So what’s next for the service? Well, it looks like T-Mobile CEO Mike Sievert has a “conservative” prediction of reaching between 7 and 8 million subscribers by 2025. And as T-Mobile continues to roll out its 5G service to different parts of the country, it’s definitely not an impossible feat to achieve.
Source: PhoneArena