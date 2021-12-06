T-Mobile unveils new partnership with Alaska Airlines

The people have spoken… or at least, the people over at Alaska Airlines. Earlier today, the airline company revealed that it has chosen T-Mobile as its preferred wireless provider. With the announcement, the two have partnered together to reinvent customer service and change their own industries.

In its announcement, Alaska Airlines revealed that they are able to go all-in on T-Mobile by migrating the majority of their mobility business. By using T-Mobile’s nationwide 5G network, the airline company is able to improve the travel experience of its flyers.

And this partnership comes at the right time. Air travel is slowly starting to return to normal and the airline company is looking at making the most of T-Mobile’s 5G capabilities to improve its customer experience– from ticketing to check-in, on-time departures and arrivals, baggage tracking, and many more.

“As two Pacific Northwest-based companies, innovation is in our DNA,” said Alaska CEO Ben Minicucci. “We are excited to partner with T-Mobile to create a more seamless travel experience using T-Mobile’s next generation mobile solutions. The sky is the limit on what we will be able to create together for Alaska’s guests and employees.” “Alaska is a lot like T-Mobile in some really important ways. Besides both being based in Seattle, Alaska and T-Mobile have a long history of challenging conventional thinking in our industries and pioneering new ways to use technological innovation to put customers first,” said Mike Sievert, CEO of T-Mobile. “T-Mobile has always fixed customer pain points in the wireless industry, and it’s inspiring to help translate that to other industries with like minded partners like Alaska.”

The partnership also gives the airline company a chance to explore T-Mobile’s Advanced Network Services offerings, such as Multi-Access Edge Computing (MEC) and Private Networks. These two can greatly improve customer experience and care, especially for a large industry like Alaska Airlines.

The agreement also shares that Alaska Airlines will be provided tens of thousands of data lines and voice lines by T-Mobile. You can read more about the partnership here.

Source: T-Mobile