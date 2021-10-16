T-Mobile uses pumpkins for new “If 5G Were” comparison series

Fall is here and that means it’s officially pumpkin season!

T-Mobile is celebrating the occasion by using pumpkins to illustrate its “If 5G Were” comparison series. And this comes just in time as T-Mo received new recognition from Opensignal’s recent study.

To continue with its “If 5G Were” series, the Un-Carrier used pumpkins to demonstrate how large its 5G network was in comparison to AT&T and Verizon. 

As evidenced in the recent Opensignal report, T-Mobile’s 5G network is the fastest, most reliable, most available, and largest. It covers almost 2x more square miles than AT&T and 4x more than Verizon. 

So here’s T-Mo’s The Great 5G Pumpkin comparison. What will T-Mobile use in this series next?

 

